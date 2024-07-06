36 Hours On, Search Continues for Missing Boy In Guwahati Drain Tragedy

In Guwahati's Jyoti Nagar locality, the search continues for an 8-year-old boy named Avilash Sarkar, who was swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain.
Despite intensive efforts by the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and city police, including the use of super suckers and excavators to remove slabs and search, the boy remains missing after 36 hours.
According to sources, the 8-year-old boy identified as Avilash Sarkar, was returning home on a scooter with his father and another man amid heavy rainfall on Thursday night. Suddenly, due to the slippery road, the scooter skidded, and the little boy, who was seated in the middle, fell into the drain. In the blink of an eye, the strong current of the drain carried him away, sources added.
Desperate to save his son, the father jumped into the drain, but it was too late.
The father immediately informed the Chandmari Police Station about the incident. Police, along with SDRF personnel, rushed to the scene and began a search operation at night.
The entire region is in shock and mourning. Avilash Sarkar was a resident of Bhawani Pur in Noonmati. Sources said that the boy had finished his exams the previous day and had been at his father's shop during the day. Though his mother had offered to take him home, he insisted on going with his father.