36 Hours On, Search Continues for Missing Boy In Guwahati Drain Tragedy

According to sources, the 8-year-old boy identified as Avilash Sarkar, was returning home on a scooter with his father and another man amid heavy rainfall on Thursday night. Suddenly, due to the slippery road, the scooter skidded, and the little boy, who was seated in the middle, fell into the drain. In the blink of an eye, the strong current of the drain carried him away, sources added.