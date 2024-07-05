Guwahati: Minor Boy Swept Away in Drain Amid Heavy Rains, Search Ops On

In a heartbreaking incident, a minor boy was tragically swept away by the waters of a roadside drain in Guwahati's Jyoti Nagar locality on Thursday night.
According to sources, the 8-year-old boy identified as Avilash Sarkar, was returning home on a scooter with his father and another man amid heavy rainfall last night. Suddenly, due to the slippery road, the scooter skidded, and the little boy, who was seated in the middle, fell into the drain. In the blink of an eye, the strong current of the drain carried him away, sources added.
Desperate to save his son, the father jumped into the drain, but it was too late.
The father immediately informed the Chandmari Police Station about the incident. Police, along with SDRF personnel, rushed to the scene and began a search operation at night. Reportedly, the rescue operation is ongoing till Friday mornign, with SDRF, Chandmari police, and local residents searching the drains in the Milonpur and Jyoti Nagar areas.
The entire region is in shock and mourning. Avilash Sarkar was a resident of Bhawani Pur in Noonmati. Sources said that the boy had finished his exams the previous day and had been at his father's shop during the day. Though his mother had offered to take him home, he insisted on going with his father.