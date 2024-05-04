4 Car Lifters Arrested in Guwahati, Stolen Vehicle Recovered
The Guwahati Police has successfully dismantled a car theft gang and arrested four criminals, reports said on Saturday.
Following a complaint lodged by Sri Subodh Giri of Bikash Nagar, alleging the theft of his Bolero pick-up vehicle, the police sprang into action.
According to the FIR filed on May 3 (Friday), the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 FC 9378, was reported stolen from a place named Action Kata located at Lalmati.
Promptly registering the case, law enforcement authorities initiated a thorough investigation.
Their efforts bore fruit when a team from Basistha PS apprehended three seasoned car lifters from various locations in Barpeta. The criminals have been identified as Sona Miya (21), Taher Ali (35), and Mahar Ali (35), rpeorts said. They have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the crime.
Further, based on the confession of the detained car lifters, the receiver of the stolen vehicle named Nurul Islam (38), a resident of Rangia has also been apprehended.
The police has also recovered the stolen vehicle from Dwarkuchi village in Tamulpur district .
Further investigation in underway into the incident.