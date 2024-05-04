Guwahati Police Bust Bag Snatching Racket, 5 Including Woman Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, the Dispur Police have apprehended five individuals allegedly involved in a string of bag-snatching incidents across Guwahati.
The arrests came following a meticulous investigation into a recent snatching of a bag from a woman reported in Survey area under the Dispur Police Station's jurisdiction.
According to information, on April 23rd, 2024, the authorities received reports of the bag snatching incident after which acting swiftly, the Dispur Police initiated Case No. 352/2024 under sections 356/379/323 of the Indian Penal Code.
The investigation, spearheaded by two teams from the East Police District, led to coordinated raids in Tamulpur and Guwahati.
Reportedly, on Saturday, the efforts bore fruit as the police arrested five suspects allegedly involved in the offense. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rupam Ali (18) of Morigaon, Rahul Sutradhar (21) of Barpeta; Dipak Barman (18), Nisha Barman (38) and Rahul Das (32) PS-Tamulpur.
According to police statements, Rupam Ali, Dipak Barman, and Rahul Sutradhar were the alleged perpetrators of the snatchings, targeting mobile phones and handbags. The stolen items were purportedly sold to Rahul Das, who operates a shop in Tamulpur. On the other hand, Nisha Barman was reportedly involved in the delivery of the stolen goods to Rahul Das.
During the operation, significant recoveries including two scooters, one reported stolen from Bharalumukh and the other from Geetanagar PS area, a total of 49 mobile phones were recovered.
The arrests mark a substantial breakthrough in curbing bag-snatching incidents in the area, underscoring the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies. The accused are now in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.