4-Day Arunachal Rang Mahotsav Commenced In Guwahati

With the aim of showcasing Arunachal's history through drama, 4 plays were scheduled to be performed at 4 major cities of India, Delhi-Mumbai-Kolkata-Guwahati from July 18 to August 11.

The plot of the drama named Chowpha-Plang-Lu performed on Tuesday revolves around the history of the state in 1839 when it became the harbinger for the revolution that was to come almost two decades later in Indian mainland which came to be known as the first Indian Independence movement.