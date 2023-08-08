4-Day Arunachal Rang Mahotsav Commenced In Guwahati

The Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, a four-day festival by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, commenced at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati on Tuesday.
With the aim of showcasing Arunachal's history through drama, 4 plays were scheduled to be performed at 4 major cities of India, Delhi-Mumbai-Kolkata-Guwahati from July 18 to August 11.
The plot of the drama named Chowpha-Plang-Lu performed on Tuesday revolves around the history of the state in 1839 when it became the harbinger for the revolution that was to come almost two decades later in Indian mainland which came to be known as the first Indian Independence movement.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and others graced the event as chief guests.
The play, "Chowpha-Plang-Lu," featured over 130 artists and narrated the tale of migration and uprising of great Tai Khamtis in 1839. It unravels the story of Khamti leaders like Phara Taka, a follower of Buddha who migrated from Myanmar erstwhile Burma and became the ruler of Sadia (presently Assam) and Lamtanga (presently Arunachal).
The play directed by Riken Ngomle is actively working on documenting the oral cultural traditions of Arunachal Pradesh through various performances. He has directed several plays based on the folk tales and flok-lores of the state.