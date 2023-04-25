Assam CM Shares Glimpse Into Rang Ghar Beautification Project

The state government will develop 26 acres on the northwest side of the iconic Rang Ghar as an international tourist destination.

The 124-crore project will include an artisan village, guest house and tourist information centre. There will also be an amphitheatre, boat house and sound and light show for visitors to enjoy.

Rang Ghar is one of the oldest surviving amphitheaters in Asia, and is widely regarded as the ‘Colosseum of the East’. The monument dates back to 1746 AD when Ahoms were the rulers of the state.

It is of much historical importance in Assam as it reflects the architectural precision and grandeur of the past.

Rang Ghar was built during the reign of Swargdeo Pramtta Singha and served as a royal sports pavilion.

In 2007, Rang Ghar served as the logo for the 33rd National Games held in Assam.