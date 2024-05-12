4 Drug Peddlers Apprehended During STF Raid in Guwahati's Khanapara

In a successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police apprehended four drug peddlers during a raid conducted in Guwahati's Khanapara on Sunday.
Based on reliable inputs, a raid was conducted near the Khanapara AC Bus stand under the jurisdiction of the Dispur Police Station.
In the operation, four habitual drugs peddlers cum thieves were apprehended by the STF personnel. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Ganesh Patir (24) of Lakhimpur, Sahid Hussain (27) of Hajo, Partha Pratim Medhi (23) of Baksa, and Amar Pradhan (18) of Meghalay's Ri Bhoi district.
Further, 77 vials containing suspected Heroin weighing 105 grams, five mobile phones (stolen), cash Rs. 7,220 was also seized from teh possession of the drug peddlers, reports said.