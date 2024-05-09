Assam: 2 Apprehended, Heroin Seized During STF Raid in Boko

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police apprehended two individuals and seized heroin from their possession on Thursday morning.
Based on specific inputs regarding movement of narcotics, the operation led by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak was conducted in Kamrup district's Boko this morning.
In the said operation, one Alto vehicle was intercepted and 30 packets of heroin hidden inside the steering wheel column was recovered. The seized heroin weight 420 grams, reports said.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Kabel Uddin (33) and Sabur Ali (52), both residents of Barpeta's Goroimari area.
The two carriers, contraband and the vehicle has been handed over to Boko Police for necessary legal action.