4 Gecko Lizards Seized, 2 Arrested At Guwahati Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) officials posted at Guwahati Railway Station arrested two people for smuggling gecko lizards on Tuesday.
GRP officials said that acting on specific inputs, they set up a checking during which two people were found in possession of the gecko lizards.
According to officials, as many as 4 gecko lizards were found from the possession of the two. The accused were arrested on charges of smuggling the reptiles.
The officials further informed that the duo was traveling on Tejas Express. They were nabbed and then taken in for questioning in connection with the matter.
Further details are awaited.