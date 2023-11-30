4 Hawala Operators Nabbed So Far, Informs Guwahati CP

“Post the seizure; we again received specific input that at the same spot, there was another amount of money which had been fraudulently embezzled. In regard to this, we detained a person named Khairul Haque from Hajo and seized Rs 7,50,000 from his residence this morning. Based on the confessions of this person, we have apprehended three other individuals. They are the Sub-Inspector of the Bharalu Police Station Mubarak Ali, a journalist named Toufique Uddin Ahmed, and another person. With this, a total of four persons have been apprehended and cash worth Rs 37,80,000 have been seized in connection to the hawala transactions. The probe is currently underway,” he further said.