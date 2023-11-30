4 Hawala Operators Nabbed So Far, Informs Guwahati CP

A total of four persons have been apprehended so far and cash worth Rs 37,80,000 have been seized in connection to alleged hawala transactions in Guwahati on Thursday.
This was informed by the Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah while speaking to media persons on the issue. The Guwahati CP stated that the raids that were conducted today were a follow up of the seizure that was made in Athgaon on November 21 where two persons were apprehended with a huge amount of cash.
Diganta Barah said, “On November 21, a raid was conducted at the Athgaon area after getting relevant information about suspicious activities being carried out there. In the raids, cash amount of Rs 1,69,70,000 was seized by the income tax department.”
“Post the seizure; we again received specific input that at the same spot, there was another amount of money which had been fraudulently embezzled. In regard to this, we detained a person named Khairul Haque from Hajo and seized Rs 7,50,000 from his residence this morning. Based on the confessions of this person, we have apprehended three other individuals. They are the Sub-Inspector of the Bharalu Police Station Mubarak Ali, a journalist named Toufique Uddin Ahmed, and another person. With this, a total of four persons have been apprehended and cash worth Rs 37,80,000 have been seized in connection to the hawala transactions. The probe is currently underway,” he further said.