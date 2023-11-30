Guwahati: Cop, Journo Arrested for Involvement in Hawala Transactions

A police officer and a journalist of a private media house in Guwahati have been arrested after a huge sum of money was seized from their possession linked to alleged hawala transactions, reports said on Thursday.
The journalist has been identified as Toufique Uddin Ahmed and the cop as Mubarak Ali, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bharalu Police Station, sources said. Meanwhile, sources also said that the Bharalu Police have also arrested another person in connection to the case.
As per initial reports, cash amount of Rs 25 lakhs was seized from each person’s possession after raids conducted by the police in the month of November 2023.
According to information, Toufique Uddin Ahmed was arrested by the Crime Branch from Guwahati’s Garigaon locality in the morning hours today.
Earlier this month, the Guwahati Police had nabbed two individuals and seized over Rs 1,69,70,000 from their possession after conducting search operations in Athgaon area, reports said. The seized money was suspected to be part of alleged hawala transactions that the duo had been carrying out, sources said.
As per official information, a team of the Athgaon police conducted a raid in a rented house belonging to Md Jamir Uddin after receiving specific input of suspected persons residing there. In the operations, the police nabbed two persons identified as Devkaran Sen (27) and Manoj Kumar (47), both hailing from Rajasthan.