4 Jalukbari Police Oupost Personnel Reserve Closed for Extorting Money

At least four police officials from the Jalukbari police outpost were closed to reserve for allegedly extorting money in broad daylight from sand-laden vehicles parked near Lankeswar locality in Guwahati city.
This comes after a video of the infamous police officials extorting money from the drivers was captured on a mobile phone by a local from the vicinity.
According to reports, the local then shared the video with Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah.
As a result, the four officials were then reserve closed by the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati with immediate effect.
The Jalukbari police outpost officials who have been reserve closed were identified as Mrigen Talukdar, Faizul Rahman, Inamul Haque and Rubul Nath.