Cop Who Recorded Drunk Woman On Shraddhanjali Flyover Reserve Closed

The Guwahati Police personnel, who recorded the video of the inebrieted girl atop the newly inaugurated Shraddhanjali flyover which later went viral, was on Wednesday closed to reserves and issued a summon.
Charges of complacency in imparting his duty have been leveled against the official identified as Raju Kairi. It has been accused that he neglected his duty and instead of taking the offender to the police station, he recorded a video of her.
The incident had taken place on the night of November 12 amidst Diwali celebrations when the woman was stopped atop the Shraddhanjali flyover for riding her motorcycle in an intoxicated state without a helmet.
In the video, that since went viral, the woman was seen misbehaving with the police personnel on the spot.
And now, the police personnel who had shot the video has been reserve closed. Moreover, he has also been summoned to appear before the office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP).
The policeman, Kairi was accused of indulging in video recording and getting it viral on social media, instead of imparting his duty by taking the offender to the police station.
Moreover, he continued to record even after the woman objected to it. Now, it remains to be seen what disciplinary actions will be taken against the other officials present on the spot on the day.
It may be noted that late at night on November 12, Sunday, as the officers attempted to address the violation incurred by the woman, the situation took an unexpected turn.
The inebriated woman not only vehemently resisted the police intervention but also resorted to unruly behavior and, at one point, also tore off the nameplate from the uniform of one of the officers.
The woman was said to be disoriented and uncooperative, with every attempt by the police to reason with her met with defiance. She vehemently resisted their efforts, shouting incomprehensible remarks and displaying erratic movements.
Adding a touch of the theatrical, the inebriated woman also claimed herself as the spouse of a fellow police officer, further complicating the matter.
Following the debacle, the police seized the woman’s motorcycle along with her driver's license and initiated legal proceedings against her.