4 Members Of Bike Lifting Gang Arrested In Guwahati

In a major breakthrough, Garchuk Police in Guwahati busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and arrested four people in a raid carried out across the city on Thursday.
The police received a complaint about a bike theft from the parking space of Ayursundra Hospital in the Garchuk locality of Guwahati. Based on the complaint, an investigation was launched which culminated in the arrests today.
The gang's mastermind, identified by the officials as Jiban Bordoloi aka Jiban Das, was first picked up by the police. During questioning, he named one Bhola Dey, his associate. The police picked Dey up from Byrnihat subsequently.
According to officials, they have also arrested one of the members of the gang, who had led them to the stolen motorcycle and also leaked information about the whereabouts of the other gang members. He was identified by the police as Gobind Basumatary.
Another member of the gang named Chandra Bhumik was then arrested from Guwahati's Zoo Road area in a further raid carried out by Garchuk Police.
Meanwhile, the police said that they suspect more people to be part of the gang. The arrested individuals are undergoing interrogation as the officials seek more information.
Explaining the gang's modus operandi, the police said that after lifting the two-wheelers, they sold it off across the border in Bangladesh.
More details are awaited.