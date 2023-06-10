Assam Police Bust Gang of Bike Lifters in Hojai, 4 Bikes Recovered

In a major drive against the network of the grey market of stolen motorcycles and to combat the theft of motorcycles in Hojai, Assam police busted a 5-member strong gang of bike-lifters from various locations on Saturday.
The police also recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.
The arrested persons have been identified as Rahim Uddin, Joynal Uddin, Mahhir Uddin, Abdul Lohsib and Mozibur Rahman.
Earlier, in a similar kind of drive by the Assam police in Cachar district last Tuesday night across the Silchar town and Baskandi area, the police had recovered as many as 20 numbers of two-wheelers (9-scooties, 11-motorcycles).
The police also arrested eight notorious thieves in connection to the case, of which one was reported to be an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader.
The arrested thieves were identified as Sakil Laskar (20), Dilwar Hussain Laskar (20), Afzal Hussain Laskar (18), Abdul Hussain Laskar (19), AIUDF leader Nanda Singh (60), Ranjit Ravidas (25), Yousub Ali (20) and Rubeluddin Laskar (28).
Following an interrogation by the police, the culprits revealed that they have stakes in Manipur and Nagaland and expertise in manipulating the registration numbers including the engine numbers and chassis numbers which is evident from the seizures recovered from their possessions that includes several duplicate keys, tools, machines and spare number plates.