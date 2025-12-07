40 Kg Cannabis Recovered in Garchuk, UP Man Held

Guwahati Police, under the jurisdiction of Garchuk Police Station, seized approximately 40 kilograms of cannabis from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) area in Garchuk and arrested one person in connection with the case.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs regarding the transportation of narcotics from ISBT to a neighbouring state, police teams swiftly laid a naka (check-post) in the area. During the operation, a suspicious person identified by the source was intercepted and his luggage was thoroughly searched.

Upon inspection, police recovered 41 packets of suspected cannabis concealed inside two trolley bags and three travel bags. The seized contraband was tested on the spot using a Drug Detection (DD) kit, which confirmed that the substance was indeed cannabis.

The arrested individual has been identified as Amit Ram, son of Sudhir Ram, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He has been taken into custody and necessary legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.