Margherita: Illegal Ganja Supplier Arrested in Police Raid,2.3 kg Contraband Seized

In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics trade, police on Monday evening arrested a drug peddler from Bargolai near Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Margherita. The accused has been identified as Shantu Prasad Gupta (56).

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police Faiz Ahmed and Officer-in-Charge of Margherita Police Station Pratap Gogoi based on a tip-off received from a reliable source.

According to police, the accused had been running an illegal ganja business from his shop for a long time. During the raid, the police seized 2 kilograms and 300 grams of ganja from his possession.

Speaking to the media, OC Pratap Gogoi said,

“The ongoing operations against illegal drugs, ganja and other banned substances will continue. We are committed to eliminating this menace from the area.”

Police further informed that continuous drives led by OC Gogoi in recent weeks have already resulted in the arrest of several individuals linked to the illegal drug trade in the region.

Interrogation of the arrested accused is underway.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized in Twin Ops; 4 Arrested