45 Stolen Bikes Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

Pratidin Bureau

As many as 45 stolen bikes were seized at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to sources, Railway Government Police (GRP) seized the bikes from second platform of the railway station.

The bikes were stolen from Delhi and were en route to Nagaland’s Dimapur.

The engine and chassis number of the bikes were concealed with paint.

The GRP seized the bikes following information received from secret informers.

So far no arrest has been made.

Earlier today, the GRP had seized ganja weighing 10kg at the station from Rajdhani Express and one peddler was arrested in connection to the seizure.

