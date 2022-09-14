Assam: Assistant BDO Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Darrang

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested the assistant block development officer cum Secretary of the Dhula Gaon Panchayat in Darrang district of Assam for accepting bribe.

The arrested assistant BDO has been identified as Sujit Thakuria.

He was trapped and arrested red handed on Wednesday by the officials of the anti corruption cell while accepting demanded money for passing a running bill in connection with a contractual work.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Shri Sujit Thakuria, Asstt. BDO-cum-Secretary, Dhula Gaon Panchayat, District Darrang has been trapped and arrested red handed today by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for passing a running bill in connection with a contractual work. “