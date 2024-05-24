46 Vials Of Suspected Heroin Seized, 2 Including Woman Held In Guwahati

A concerted raid based on reliable intelligence inputs led to a drug bust in Guwahati's Kalukbari locality on Friday afternoon. Officials seized a substantial quantity of illicit narcotics and apprehended two individuals including a woman from the scene.
Officials informed that the Assam Police's special task force (STF) raided the residence of Pranjit Das at Janabandhu Path, Durgasarobar hill side which comes under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari Police Station.
During the raid, the officials seized 46 vials of suspected heroin weighing a total of 61.5 grams along with Rs 680 in cash. Apart from that, three mobile phones and a further 250 empty vials were seized from the possession of the duo.
The accused individuals were identified as Pranjit Das (36) and Hasina Begum alias Maina (27). While Pranjit Das is a resident of Guwahati's Jalukbari locality, Hasina Begum is originally from Kachua Gaon village under Bilasipara Police Station in Assam's Dhubri.
Both apprehended individuals were processed for further legal action, added the officials.