Guwahati: Man Held With 23 Vials Of Suspected Heroin In STF Raid

A man was apprehended with 23 vials of suspected heroin by the special task force (STF) of Assam Police in Guwahati on Tuesday, officials informed.
According to officials, a raid was carried out based on reliable information at Guwahati's Koinadhara which comes under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.
"Based on reliable input, raid was conducted at Koinadhara under Basistha PS Jurisdiction by STF,Assam this Evening (21.05.2024) and below mentioned drugs peddler have been apprehended," an official statement said.
Meanwhile, officials said that they apprehended a 33-year-old man named Mohammed Abul Sama during the raid. Originally a resident of Buraburi village under Mayang Police Staion in the Morigaon district, he lived at Khanapara in Guwahati.
Additionally, 23 vials of suspected heroin was seized from the possession of the apprehended individual, officials said adding that the total weight of the seizure was about 30.5 grams.
Apart from the narcotics, the officials also came across Rs 2,160 in cash and two mobile phones which were promptly seized. The accused was processed for further legal action, the officials further mentinoned.
More details are awaited in connection with the matter.