48 Gutkha Laden Trucks Seized Over Smuggling In Guwahati

As many as 48 Gutkha carrying trucks coming from Delhi were seized on the outskirts of Guwahati in an operation by the GST Commissionerate on Tuesday.
The massive consignment that was seized during raids conducted across two days recently in Guwahati, was reportedly transported via train without necessary documentation, indicating illegal trade practices.
The seized goods are estimated to be worth several crores of rupees. The trucks laden with smuggled gutkha are currently kept at the Kar Bhawan in Ganeshguri.
Meanwhile, the GST department has initiated an investigation into this major smuggling case, with six separate teams assigned to conduct the inquiry.
Further, each truck will face a 200 per cent penalty tax as per GST guidelines. This raid is being considered the largest GST operation to date, surpassing all previous raids in terms of scale and impact.
As per sources, the trucks were seized at Mirza Railway Station in Kamrup district.