Guwahati Police Solve Theft Case To Recover Rs 40 Lakh Worth Gutka

Pursuing a theft case, Chandmari Police in Guwahati made a breakthrough by recovering the stolen items - 79 cartons of chewing tobacco (Gutka) worth approximately Rs 40 lakh on Friday.
According to the police, they had received a complaint on April 30 from a businessman named Sobin Saud, a resident of Chandmari's Jyoti Nagar that his truck loaded with 100 cartons of 'Rajnigandha' - a brand of chewing tobacco - worth Rs 50 lakh was looted by the driver who fled away.
Based on the complaint, a case numbered 110/24 was registered at the Chandmari Police Station under sections 120 (B) and 381 of the Indian Penal Code.
As the police investigated the matter, the managed to locate the accused driver, identified as Mohammad Monirul Islam, who was arrested from Bijni in Assam's Chirang on May 29.
The police interrogated him and based on the information provided by him, they managed to locate the kingpin in the case, one Arun Roy of Bihar's Vaishali district.
He was apprehended from 14 Mile near Byrnihat today and the police managed to recover 79 stolen cartons of Rajnigandha from House no 165 from Number 2 Mathgharia in the Narengi locality of Guwahati.