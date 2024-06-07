Guwahati News

Guwahati Police Solve Theft Case To Recover Rs 40 Lakh Worth Gutka

According to the police, they had received a complaint on April 30 from a businessman named Sobin Saud, a resident of Chandmari's Jyoti Nagar that his truck loaded with 100 cartons of 'Rajnigandha' - a brand of chewing tobacco - worth Rs 50 lakh was looted by the driver who fled away.