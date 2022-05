An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale rocked parts of Myanmar on Sunday.

The earthquake occurred at around 8.45 pm in Indian time (IST) with the epicentre being Myanmar.

Mild tremors were also felt in Guwahati.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) took to Twitter to inform about it.

It wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 01-05-2022, 20:45:38 IST, Lat: 22.72 & Long: 94.16, Depth: 94.4 Km ,Location: Myanmar.”