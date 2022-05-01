PM Modi To Address Program At Canada Cultural Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme in Canada’s Markham on Sunday as a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is going to be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Culture Centre there.

The PM took to Twitter to say that it was a commendable initiative taken by Indian diaspora to deepen cultural links with the country.

He wrote, “At around 9 PM this evening, I will be sharing my remarks at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. This is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.”