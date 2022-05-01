PM Modi To Address Program At Canada Cultural Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme in Canada’s Markham on Sunday as a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is going to be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Culture Centre there.
The PM took to Twitter to say that it was a commendable initiative taken by Indian diaspora to deepen cultural links with the country.
He wrote, “At around 9 PM this evening, I will be sharing my remarks at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. This is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.”
Notably, the Sanatan Mandir Culture (SMCC) is a temple and a cultural centre that serves the Hindu community in the Greater Toronto area.
The project of the SMCC was taken up by the Gujarat Samaj of Toronto in 1985 to help promote and preserve Gujarati and culture, as mentioned on the SMCC’s website.
The website read, “To preserve our values and traditions for generations to come, SMCC provides facilities for education, religious worship, and social functions for all ages.”