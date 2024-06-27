5 Labourers Injured in Ferry Terminal Blast Undergoing Treatment at GMCH

Five labourers who were injured in a blast at a ferry terminal are currently receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). The incident took place at the LNT construction site in Panbazar on June 26, 2024, around 5:30 pm. The condition of the injured is yet to stabilize, according to the Superintendent of GMCH, Abhijit Sarma.
Details of the Injured:
Nitay Pradhan (28 years old, Panbazar)
Injury Details: Blast injury.
Initial Treatment: Wintrobe Hospital, Ambari; brought to GMCH by attendant Mr. Rajkumar (contact: 9937806800).
Vital Signs: BP 112/78 mmHg, PR 82/min, SpO2 96% (RA).
Examination: Cardiovascular and CNS functions are normal. Soft abdomen with bowel sounds. Pre-stitched wound (3 cm) on the chin.
Diagnosis: Soft Tissue Injury (STI).
Piyar Hasan (31 years old, Panbazar)
Injury Details: Blast injury.
Vital Signs: BP 110/70 mmHg, PR 82/min, SpO2 96% (RA).
Examination: Cardiovascular and CNS functions are normal. Soft abdomen with bowel sounds. Swelling and tenderness in the right ankle.
Diagnosis: Soft Tissue Injury (STI).
Chapal Kumar Sil (52 years old, Panbazar)
Injury Details: Blast injury with multiple contusions and burns.
Vital Signs: BP 108/68 mmHg, PR 82/min, SpO2 96% (RA).
Examination: Cardiovascular and CNS functions are normal. Soft abdomen with bowel sounds. Superficial burns on the right leg and hand, multiple contusions on the left leg.
Management: Actively managed by Surgery Unit 5, Dr. H. Ahmed.
Plan: Admission for further treatment
Vijender Kumar (38 years old, Panbazar)
Injury Details: Blast injury with multiple lacerations and abrasions.
Vital Signs: BP 80/60 mmHg, PR 92/min, SpO2 96% (RA).
Examination: Cardiovascular and CNS functions are normal. Soft abdomen with bowel sounds. Multiple lacerations and abrasions on legs and elbow, some exposing bone.
Diagnosis: Soft Tissue Injury (STI).
Dipak Gole (39 years old, Paltanbazar)
Injury Details: Blast injury with superficial burns and abrasions.
Vital Signs: BP 90/80 mmHg, PR 100/min, SpO2 98% (RA).
Examination: Cardiovascular and CNS functions are normal. Soft abdomen with bowel sounds. Superficial burns on the face, neck, and legs with edema.
Management: Actively managed by Surgery Unit 5, Dr. H. Ahmed.
Diagnosis: Admitted in GICU 4th Floor bed under Ortho.
It is to be noted that the blast has raised concerns about safety measures at construction sites and the condition of the injured labourers remains critical. The GMCH administration is providing necessary medical care to stabilize their condition.
Further investigations into the cause of the blast are ongoing.