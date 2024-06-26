Assam CM Urges Safety Measures After Fatal Construction Site Explosion in Guwahati

After a cylinder explosion at a construction site along the Brahmaputra riverbank in Guwahati resulted in one fatality and at least six injuries, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site on Wednesday evening. He promptly directed the implementation of urgent safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The incident occurred this evening in the Fancy Bazar area, resulting in the death of one labourer and injuries to at least five others.
Gaurav Upadhyay, Additional Secretary and Project Director at the IWT) Department of the Assam Government, explained that the accident occurred inside a platon brought from Kolkata.
"Today, during welding inside the platon, there was a gas leak due to excessive heat, leading to an explosion. Six workers were present at the site, tragically resulting in the death of one, identified as Majhi from Kolkata, while being transported to Nemcare Hospital," Upadhyay stated.
He further noted that the remaining five workers from Kolkata are now stable and covered by the company's health insurance policy.