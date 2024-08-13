5 New CNG Stations In Guwahati Unveiled; CM Talks Green Future

Assam is heading towards a greener future with construction of various Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station projects currently in the pipeline. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday unveiled five new CNG stations in Guwahati.
Sarma, while addressing a gathering today, unveiled the CNG stations aimed at enhancing the operability of Compressed Natural Gas-run vehicles in the city. He said that the government is looking to shift the entire ASTC city network to clean energy options soon.
"Today is a good day for us. We have been able to make five CNG stations available for the people in Guwahati. These are at Ulubari, Sonapur, Lalmati, Kahilipara and Azara. With that, the number of CNG stations in Guwahati has gone up to seven, as we already had two at Pamohi and Betkuchi ISBT," he said.
The two CNG stations had been inaugurated on January 1, 2023. The Chief Minister said that 100 CNG buses were also inaugurated for the people on that day which are operating smoothly now.
Speaking about further CNG station projects across Assam, Sarma said, "Very soon, eight new CNG stations will be constructed by Purba Bharati Gas Limited in the Kamrup and Kamrup metro districts. On top of that, five stations are coming up in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj, of which three are almost complete. Very soon, the number of CNG stations operated by Purba Bharati will be up to 20."
Sarma said that these are exciting times for those who speak against climate change and advocate for greener future. "Before this, in Guwahati, we had provided 200 electric buses for the people. We are in the process of acquiring another 100 electric buses. Slowly, the entire ASTC city network will be shifted from fossil fuels to green energy," informed the Chief Minister.
He further stated, "CNG stations and electrical charging stations are very necessary for us so that we can very soon take our transport system to green energy. Assam government has decided that after 2025, only EV vehicles will be procured. For that, we will need electrical charging stations and CNG stations in several districts. Then if not electric vehicles, we can purchase CNG vehicles as both are dependent on green energy and not fossil fuel. I believe if we move forward like this, Assam will have a new dawn in terms of green energy."
Highlighting Assam's progress in the field of solar energy generation, Sarma said that the state produces 3,000 MWs of solar energy as of now. "In terms of solar energy, we have moved by leaps and bounds. Around 3,000 MWs solar energy production is going on and I believe all of these will take Assam far ahead in adopting green energy," he said.
Notably, amid concerns regarding the rising pollution in the state and in a bid to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, the Assam cabinet recently decided to bring down the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on CNG significantly.
The state cabinet decided to reduce VAT charged on CNG from the present 14.5 per cent to 5 per cent. The move will remain in force till March 31, 2027.
Addressing the media, cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta said, "You may be aware that to reduce pollution levels, Assam State Transport Corporation is setting up 100 CNG stations."
The decision was taken to reduce the use of petrol, diesel and other fossil fuels and bring about the use of clean fuel to ensure in what is being dubbed as "an eco-friendly future" for Assam.