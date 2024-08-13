5 New CNG Stations In Guwahati Unveiled; CM Talks Green Future

He further stated, "CNG stations and electrical charging stations are very necessary for us so that we can very soon take our transport system to green energy. Assam government has decided that after 2025, only EV vehicles will be procured. For that, we will need electrical charging stations and CNG stations in several districts. Then if not electric vehicles, we can purchase CNG vehicles as both are dependent on green energy and not fossil fuel. I believe if we move forward like this, Assam will have a new dawn in terms of green energy."