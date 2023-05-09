5 POCSO Courts Will Be Established in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma also pointed out that the agriculture sector has been revolutionized by the construction of warehouses and rice mills. He said that this year, 5,25,000 paddy has been procured.

CM Sarma said, "After a long time, the construction of warehouses and rice mill which has not been built in previous years is now been completed. This year we were able to procure 5,25,000 quintal paddy. And I believe that we can procure about 10 lakh paddy in the second term. Our goal is to procure around 20 lakh quintal paddy within 5 years so that we can stop importing paddy. Within very few days, through decentralized procurement basis, Assam government will take complete responsibility for procuring paddy from FCI, that means, the paddy cultivated in Assam will be given to citizens in fair price and for remaining people, it shall be imported from other states. With this, the whole responsibility of paddy procurement and transferring them into fair price shops shall be shifted from FCI to Assam Government. Only the remaining paddy will be provided by FCI. We have started big arrangements for this decentralization process."