Two five-star hotels to be built In Guwahati & Kaziranga: Assam CM

The Assam Government marked its two-year anniversary with a special programme at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati where several memorandums were signed with industry bodies.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the event and announced a Mega Industrial Project at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore.
The MoUs was signed with a total of 8 groups amounted to Rs 8201 crore, with investments ranging from Rs 140 crore to Rs 144 crore. Notable investments include setting up industries of PEPSICO, Calcom Cement at Nalbari and Umrangso respectively, an investment of Rs 700 crore by Star Cement, and setting of an enterprise by BORUN Ltd at a cost of Rs 144 crore.
Furthermore, the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) signed an MoU with Adani Group, and an agreement was made for exporting goods from Assam to abroad. The industries department is also working on securing an investment of Rs 11,000 crore.
In addition to the industrial developments, two five-star hotels each will be built in Kaziranga and Guwahati, signaling a boost in the state's tourism industry.
The Chief Minister expressed optimism about the investments and developments, stating that the results will be seen very soon. The state has seen an investment of Rs 1,400 crore in the last few years, and with the current developments, the future looks promising for Assam's economy.