50th Trap of this Year! Another Public Servant Held on Bribery Charges in Assam

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red handed Niren Bhattacharjya, Inspector of Taxes cum Superintendent of State Taxes in Kar Bhawan, Guwahati after he accepted bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on Wednesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Commissionerate of State GST Assam, Kar Bhawan, Ganeshguri, Guwahati.
Niren Bhattacharjya was caught red handed at 6:10 PM, immediately after he accepted Rs. 10,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 09/08/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 59/2023 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Interestingly, this was the 50th trap of this year so far by Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, resulting in arrest of 63 persons including 54 public servants.