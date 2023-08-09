Assam: UDA of Borjan H.S. School Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA of Borjan High School, Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon District has been trapped and arrested red-handed today by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 1,600 from the complainant.
According to information shared by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Ahmed had earlier demanded Rs. 1,700 as bribe from the complainant for processing the transfer of NPS account and facilitating drawal of salary of the complainant’s wife who is a teacher. However, later, the UDA had reduced the amount of the bribe to Rs. 1,600.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on Wednesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, at Abhayapuri town under Bongaigaon district and Abadat Ali Ahmed was caught red handed at 2:40 PM in Maa Kali hotel, M.G. Road, Abhayapuri town, immediately after he accepted Rs. 1,600 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 09/08/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 58/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Necessary legal follow up action is underway.