5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam; Tremors Felt in Guwahati

A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Sunday evening, with its epicentre in Udalguri district. The tremors, recorded at 4:41 PM, were felt across several parts of the state, including Guwahati city.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km, with coordinates 26.78°N latitude and 92.33°E longitude.

Residents in Guwahati reported shaking of buildings and a brief panic as people rushed outdoors for safety. Though there were no immediate reports of casualties, officials indicated that structural damages in buildings are possible due to the intensity and shallow depth of the quake.

Disaster management authorities are monitoring the situation closely. “We have not received any reports of injuries so far, but teams are on alert to assess potential damage,” a senior official said.

Assam, located in a seismically active zone, has witnessed frequent earthquakes in recent years. Sunday’s tremor once again highlighted the vulnerability of the Northeast to seismic activities.

