Afghanistan Hit by Series of Earthquakes Again Amid Ongoing Relief Ops

Afghanistan was jolted by another earthquake in the early hours of Friday, with the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirming a 4.9 magnitude tremor at 3:16 am IST. The quake, recorded at a depth of 120 km, followed two earlier shocks late Thursday measuring 5.8 and 4.1 on the Richter scale.

According to the NCS, Thursday’s quakes struck within a span of less than two hours, first at 10:26 pm (magnitude 5.8) and later at 11:58 pm (magnitude 4.1). All three tremors were centered in eastern Afghanistan, a region already battered by natural disasters in recent months.

The eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar have borne the brunt. According to reports, more than 1,400 people have been killed and over 3,000 injured so far. The World Food Programme (WFP) has begun flying in emergency relief, starting with food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with more aid flights scheduled in the coming days.

“Entire villages have been flattened. Roads are gone, landslides are everywhere, and people are still trapped,” said Harald Mannhardt, WFP’s regional director. He added that blocked roads and repeated aftershocks are slowing down rescue operations.

The tragedy comes at a time when many of these communities were already reeling from flash floods earlier this year, leaving them even more vulnerable.

India has also rushed assistance. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that 21 tonnes of relief material had been flown into Kabul, including blankets, tents, medicines, hygiene kits, water purifiers, and other essentials.

For now, rescue workers are racing against time, with aid agencies warning that worsening weather and rugged terrain could deepen the crisis in the days ahead.

