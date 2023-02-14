Guwahati: 6 Accused of Kidnap-Murder Case Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

Six accused of the murder and kidnap case of Biswajit Hazarika have been taken to seven-day police custody.

A Guwahati court has sent all six accused to seven-day police custody on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped on the evening of October 9 last year while he was returning home in a rickshaw. The kidnappers sent a video of Biswajit and asked a ransom of Rs. 40 lakhs in exchange for his release.

After a month on November 1, an unidentified body was found in Assam’s Nellie area which was later identified to be the body of Biswajit.

Following the incident, on February 9, the parents of the victim appealed the Guwahati Commissioner of Police to investigate the case. The police then launched an investigation and arrested six people in connection to the kidnapping and murder case.

Meanhwile, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah has announced cash rewards for all police personnel who played a crucial role in solving the kidnap and murder case. Barah has announced cash prizes for 24 officers and police personnel who were a part of the investigation team.