6-Day Assamese Folk Dance Workshop Commences in Guwahati’s Beltola

Under the initiative of the Nava Surjya Welfare Foundation and in collaboration with the State Level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare, Assam (SLAC), a six-day Assamese folk dance workshop has begun at Shankardev Vidya Niketan in Beltola, Guwahati on Thursday.

The folk dance workshop will continue till April 11, 2023.

During the opening ceremony of the folk dance workshop which was held today, member secretary SLAC Gitartha Goswami, Chairman of Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society Vidyasagar, renowned Bihuwati Juri Gogoi Hatimuria and guardians of the participants along with trainers were present on the occasion.

Around 200 students are expected to participate in the workshop, the organizers said while interacting with the media.

The workshop will be held from 3-30 p.m. to 5-30 p.m. on all the scheduled days. At the opening ceremony, every invited dignitary was greeted with ‘Phulam Gamosa’ and a plant sapling.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Gitartha Goswami, Member Secretary, SLAC, said, "The folk dance workshop which is being organized under the initiative of Nava Surjya Welfare Foundation is being supported by the SLAC. We have extended all the help and support for the smooth conduct of the workshop. This is an effort to keep our folk dance, culture alive and take it to the new generation.”

Sukanya Hatimuria, president of the Nava Surjya Welfare Foundation, said the workshop is completely free of cost. “However one can offer ‘Guru Dakshina’ (repay one’s Guru or teacher) if they will,” said Sukanya to the media here.

She further informed that the participants will be trained under the guidance of 1995 Bihu Samragi Jonti Gogoi, 2010 Bihu Rani Deepika Pator, Bihu Samragi Pompi Hazarika.

Renowned Bihuwati Juri Gogoi Hatimuria has also joined the session as guest to oversee the entire workshop.