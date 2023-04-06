10 Main Musical Instruments Used in Bihu

Gogona

The Gogona is a musical instrument used in Bihu that is played by holding it in the mouth. Its origins can be traced back to Mongolian culture and it is made from bamboo, requiring skilled craftsmanship. There are different types of Gogona named after their size, such as Lihiri Gogona, Rmdhon Gogona, and Xaliki Gogona.

In addition to being an integral part of Bihu celebrations in Assam, the Gogona is also used in folk music by many other tribes in the region. In modern times, it has become essential for female Bihu performers, or Bihuwatis, to master the art of playing the Gogona for stage competitions.