Guwahati: 6 Held in Kidnapping Case

At least six people have been apprehended on Thursday in connection to a kidnapping case that took place near ISBT in Guwahati's Betkuchi area.

According to sources, a person, identified as Insaan Ali, was kidnapped near ISBT by the six accused on Wednesday.

In connection to the kidnapping case, the brother of the victim, Inamul Haque, registered a complaint at Gorchuk Police Station based on which the police started investigating the matter.

During the investigation, the police apprehended the six accused who were identified as- Faijal Ali, Rabiul Haque, Sultan Sheikh, Sattar Ali, Omar Ali and Saminul Haque.

The victim Insaan Ali was a resident of Dhubri who came to Guwahati for building construction related work.

Last month, a man was held in connection to a murder that took place years ago in Guwahati.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Ali Hussain, was arrested by Geetanagar Police when he came to Janata Bhawan for some contractual work.

Hussain was arrested based on a case lodged at the police station.

On April, 2014, the victim, identified as Mohammad Saqlain Mushtaq, was invited at the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati by a woman and then he was kidnapped by a group of people.

After kidnapping him, the accused demanded a huge ransom in exchange for his release.

Later, the group killed Mushtaq following which a complaint was lodged at Geetanagar Police Station.

The police had, so far, arrested five persons in connection to the murders and three persons were absconding.