Guwahati: Man Held in 2014 Kidnap-Murder Case

A man was held on Wednesday in connection to a murder that took place years ago in Guwahati.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Ali Hussain, was arrested by Geetanagar Police when he came to Janata Bhawan for some contractual work.

Hussain was arrested based on a case lodged at the police station.

On April, 2014, the victim, identified as Mohammad Saqlain Mushtaq, was invited at the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati by a woman and then he was kidnapped by a group of people.

After kidnapping him, the accused demanded a huge ransom in exchange for his release.

Later, the group killed Mushtaq following which a complaint was lodged at Geetanagar Police Station.

The police have, so far, arrested five persons in connection to the murders and at present three persons are absconding.