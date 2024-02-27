6 Veer Lachit Sena Members Arrested For Restraining "Outsider" Exam Candidates

Six members of contentious Veer Lachit Sena were on Tuesday arrested for not allowing a few candidates to appear in an examination held at E Com Tower in Guwahati's Borjhar.
According to the information at hand, the members of Veer Lachit Sena, a youth-based political group often embroiled in controversies, restrained a group of candidates to sit for the examination on the pretext of them not belonging to Assam.
The candidates had arrived at around 10:30 am in the morning for the SSC-GD examination at E Com Tower in Borjhar, which falls under the Azara Police Station, and were confronted by the members who asked to check their origin of residence.
As a result, the genuine candidates could not appear for the examination. The menace caused by the group led to an unruly situation affecting all the candidates.
A police statement said that the DCP West and Azara PS staff arrived at the scene and detained the "trouble mongers" and brought them to the police station.
While the examination went on peacefully, five of the candidates who were restrained by the Veer Lachit Sena, missed their examination.
Subsequently, one of the candidates, identified as Dharmendra Chauhan, a resident fo Jengkha Nongtu under Kheroni Police Station in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam registered an FIR.
Based on the FIR, the Veer Lachit Sena members were arrested.
The examination went on peacefully but 5 candidates who were restrained missed their examination. One of these candidates namely Dharmendra Chauhan, R/o Jengkha Nongtu, PS Kheroni has filed an FIR based on which the case has been registered.
The below mentioned members of Veer Lachit Sena have been arrested in this connection.
While three of the arrested members were identified as Tapan Kumar Sharma (47), Jayanta Sharma (21), and Rajesh Deori (28), the identities of the other three were not ascertained immediately.
Further legal action against them has been initiated, the police statement added.