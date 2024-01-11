Veer Lachit Sena Picks Out Metro Hospital; Authorities, Doctors Cry Foul

Ultra-nationalistic group Veer Lachit Sena, Assam brought serious allegations against Guwahati-based Metro Hospital on Thursday saying that Ayurvedic doctors prescribing Allopathic cure.
Initial reports stated that the allegations were leveled against Dr Rekibuddin Rahman, who is an Ayurvedic expert. He has been accompanying neuro surgeon Sahanur Rahman at the hospital as a clinical associate for the last one-and-a-half year.
According to the information, he had prescribed medicines and some tests to patient as advised by his seniors. However, this irked the Veer Lachit Sena who questioned how an Ayurvedic doctor could prescribe medicines as such.
The outspoken vigilante group further threatened to take matters into their own hands if the administration did not react promptly to the matter.
On the other hand, Metro Hospital Dr Rekibuddin Rahman has alleged that the patient had specifically called for him and had been waiting for a long time. The patient approached Rahman as a driver and coming from an impoverished background, said the doctor.
He further mentioned that he asked the patient to fill out the required documents and visit the appropriate expert. Later on he prescribed the medicines and tests as advised by his senior doctors.
Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have called this a major conspiracy against them. They said that the organization, Veer Lachit Sena, has harassed and caused trouble to the organization for a long time.
Basistha Police arrived at the spot and are taking the statements of all parties involved. Further details are awaited.