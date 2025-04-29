60 Lakhs Recovered In 24 Hours: Guwahati Police Crack Down On Theft Syndicate

Within 24 hours of receiving the initial complaint, the Basistha Police in Guwahati conducted a swift and commendable operation, successfully dismantling a major theft network and recovering a stolen truck along with valuable merchandise estimated to be worth between ₹60 and ₹90 lakhs.

Advertisment

The operation was led by police official Kapil Pathak. After a transport vehicle and its driver vanished without explanation, the police immediately launched an investigation. Rahim Badshah, Iniyash Ali from Hajo, and Abduch Salam from Barpeta were arrested in connection with the heist.

The Incident

On Monday, Shivashakti Roadways, a transport company based in Guwahati, dispatched a six-wheeled truck (AS13 AC 5860) from Nalapara to Sribhumi, Karimganj. The vehicle was loaded with a substantial consignment of commercial goods.

The phones of the truck driver and his associate were found to be switched off, raising concerns. The company then filed a formal complaint at Basistha Police Station, reporting their inability to contact the driver or locate the vehicle. The unresponsiveness of both individuals further fueled suspicion, prompting immediate police action.

Quick Recovery and Arrests

Following the launch of the investigation, the police team managed to locate the truck — abandoned near the National Highway in Sonapur — in under 24 hours.

Subsequently, the registered truck owner, Abduch Salam, and his associate, Rahim Badshah, were arrested. Based on their leads, the police later apprehended Iniyash Ali — a key figure in the theft syndicate — from Sialmari Char in Hajo.

Stolen Items Recovered

Based on confessions and evidence obtained during interrogation, the police successfully recovered the following stolen items:

Approx. 8 tons of Dyna roof tin sheets (6 ft to 24 ft)

2 sacks of loose cotton, 40 kg each

4 cartons of “Shikaar” brand, each containing 50 small cartons (24 packets each)

1 carton with 15 Rajnigandha containers

1 carton with 52 small Tulsi cartons

1 large carton with 60 small Rajnigandha cartons

2 plastic sacks containing approx. 10,000 paper cups

35 cartons of incense sticks (agarbatti)

4 cartons of Rajnigandha

13 cartons of paper cups

13 cartons of tissue rolls

1 sack of buckets

1 carton of Tulsi products

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities believe more arrests and recoveries may follow.

Also Read: Love Jihad Allegations in Guwahati: Hindu Girl Abducted by Muslim Youth