Love Jihad Allegations in Guwahati: Hindu Girl Abducted by Muslim Youth

A shocking incident of alleged abduction has come to light in Guwahati, where a Muslim youth is accused of abducting an 18-year-old Hindu girl, Somiya Kumari, from Chilaray Nagar. Somiya, a resident of Shillong, was in the city for coaching classes to prepare for the NEET examination. The incident has drawn strong reactions from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has raised serious concerns about the matter.

Reports indicate that Somiya was staying in a PG accommodation in Chilaray Nagar while attending her coaching classes. She was allegedly abducted by a young man named Sajad Alam, who is said to have taken her away in a vehicle from the PG. There are also suspicions that the PG caretaker may have been involved in the abduction.

The PG building is owned by Sighdha Basumatari, a municipal councilor of Ward 28. The incident has ignited outrage, with the VHP calling for a thorough investigation into the case, particularly focusing on the role of the PG caretaker. However, when approached by the media, the municipal councilor offered evasive comments and refrained from directly addressing the allegations.

Compounding the situation, the police case was reportedly missing as of April 26, 2025, and no action has been taken by the authorities thus far. The police's inaction and apparent negligence have raised concerns within the community.

In addition to the abduction, it has been reported that the alleged kidnapper, Sajad Alam, has threatened Somiya’s parents, warning them against filing an FIR, claiming it would have severe consequences for them. The VHP has taken the matter seriously and has called for immediate action, stressing that the girl must be returned by the abductor without delay. Furthermore, the caretaker’s negligence in the matter has also been condemned. The community continues to demand justice and accountability from the authorities.