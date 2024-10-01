Guwahati News

62 Endangered Fish Recovered In Joint Op At Guwahati Railway Station

In a related development, law enforcement officials apprehended an individual from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, who was traveling on the Rajdhani Express. The suspect was found in possession of a substantial sum of cash amounting to Rs 14 lakh.
Endangered fish species recovered at Guwahati Railway Station during a joint operation
Endangered fish species recovered at Guwahati Railway Station during a joint operation
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A significant joint operation conducted on Tuesday at the Guwahati Railway Station led to the recovery of 62 extremely rare fish. The operation was part of efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and protect vulnerable species.

A joint team comprising the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Assam Forest officials successfully recovered two sealed fish cartons at the Guwahati Railway Station today. The cartons contained a total of 62 live Channa Barca fish, an endangered species known for its striking appearance and ecological importance.

"Today in a joint operation of GRP team with the Assam Forest officials, recovered 02 sealed fish cartons containing 31 white colour plastic packets each containing 31 nos of alive Channa Barca fish (endangered species) at Ghty railway station," an official statement mentioned.

In a related development, law enforcement officials apprehended an individual from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, who was traveling on the Rajdhani Express. The suspect was found in possession of a substantial sum of cash amounting to Rs 14 lakh.

The individual, identified as Mahavir Singh, was en route from Dimapur to Kanpur at the time of his arrest. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cash and its intended purpose, as it raises questions about possible illicit activities.

Endangered fish species recovered at Guwahati Railway Station during a joint operation
Five Illegal Bangladesh Nationals Nabbed at Guwahati Railway Station
Guwahati Railway station
Endangered Fish

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/62-endangered-fish-recovered-in-joint-op-at-guwahati-railway-station
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com