62-Year-Old Man Goes Missing From Guwahati Railway Station

The missing person, identified as one Mahesh Kalita, hails from Rangia in Kamrup Rural district.
A 62-year-old elderly man has gone missing from Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.

According to information received, the man had been missing since Sunday morning after he got off at Guwahati Railway Station from a Howrah-bound train.

Kalita was travelling from Sivasagar district in Kamrup Express train. He got down at Guwahati railway station and had been missing since.

If anyone finds his whereabouts, kindly contact local police or reach the following mobile number – 8638077095

