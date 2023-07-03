Teachers 'Gone Fishing': This Assam School Farms Fish, Vegetables For Mid-Day Meal

“What reassures us is that our children get good food during their midday meal,” Kamal Basumatary, the father of a student said. The emphasis on quality food has yielded results. The students have built up a reputation in sports, emerging as runners-up at the last U-14 Kokrajhar district-level summer school tournament.

Varnali Deka, Kokrajhar’s Deputy Commissioner, said the district had been lacking in terms of nutrition parameters.