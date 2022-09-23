6th Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture held in Gauhati University

Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust, in collaboration with the Department of Communication & Journalism, Gauhati University, organized a seminar on 6th Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture 2022.
Renowned Prof. Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, and former Vice-chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre University, Raipur graced the event as the Chief Guest. The theme of the lecture series was "How Much Social is the Social Media".
Prof. Joshi touched upon the fact whether the society was on the threshold of becoming Anti-Social as it was clouded by Social Media Addition. He discussed the pros and cons of the explicit and implicit hidden commercial motives that stretch the limits of the addition of social media.
The lecture was presided over by the Chairperson of the Trust Rajat Baran Mahanta and inaugurated by the Registrar of Gauhati University, Dr. Hemanta Kumar Nath. The students of different media institutes and universities attended the lecture along with a host of invitees.
The Department felicitated Prof. Sachchidanand Joshi with a traditional Gamusa for his significant contributions towards the society.
Prof. Joshi said, "In 2022, 4.9 million people of the population of the entire world are using Internet. We need not go to find the details of the figures. But it is scary to see the new Internet users across the world. And in India, 840 million people used the Internet in 2022 as compared to 370 millions in 2017. So, in just 5 years the Internet users in India have grown for 27 percent to 60 percent."
Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust organizes a national media lecture every year to emphasize its vision to enhance media education. The trust is a Guwahati based NITI Aayog registered educational and research non-profit organization established in 2015. ARMT has pioneered the Anti-Medical Terrorism movement in the region, working studiously for the patients' rights and responsibilities since its inception with a mission mode of recognition 'Right to Health' as one of the Fundamental Rights in the Indian Constitution.