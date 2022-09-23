6th Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture held in Gauhati University

Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust, in collaboration with the Department of Communication & Journalism, Gauhati University, organized a seminar on 6th Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture 2022.

Renowned Prof. Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, and former Vice-chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre University, Raipur graced the event as the Chief Guest. The theme of the lecture series was "How Much Social is the Social Media".

Prof. Joshi touched upon the fact whether the society was on the threshold of becoming Anti-Social as it was clouded by Social Media Addition. He discussed the pros and cons of the explicit and implicit hidden commercial motives that stretch the limits of the addition of social media.

The lecture was presided over by the Chairperson of the Trust Rajat Baran Mahanta and inaugurated by the Registrar of Gauhati University, Dr. Hemanta Kumar Nath. The students of different media institutes and universities attended the lecture along with a host of invitees.