Guwahati: 7 AEC Students Killed in Road Mishap in Jalukbari

In a tragic incident, at least seven students from Assam Engineering College (AEC) have been killed in a road accident that took place in Jalukbari flyover on Sunday night.
The road accident took place after the driver of the Scorpio car, on which they were travelling, lost control and hit a divider before hitting a Bolero DI pickup van parked on Jalukbari Flyover road, sources informed.
The following the students who have been killed in the accident:
Arindam Bhowal and Niyor Deka from Guwahati
Kaushik Mohan from Sivasagar
Upangshu Sarmah from Nagaon
Raj Kiran Bhuyan from Majuli
Emon Barua from Dibrugarh
Kaushik Baruah from Mangaldoi
As per the initial information received, ten persons were there inside the vehicle when the accident took place.
Out of the ten, seven died on the spot while three others were immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.
Following the incident, the police reached the spot, however, could not save them as they died on the spot.