Assam: Fatal Road Accident Claims Life In Nalbari

A fatal road accident occurred at Haripur, in Assam’s Nalbari district, claiming the life of a bike rider.
The incident took place during the early hours of Sunday.
Tragedy struck when a rider lost control and veered into a ditch along with his bike.
As a result, the deceased identified as Asmat Ullah, a resident of Baghbar in Barpeta, lost his life on the spot.
Earlier in a tragic incident that took place at National Highway 15 in Assam’s Dhemaji on Saturday, a speeding vehicle collided with a motorbike, resulting in the death of the biker.
The incident took place in Dhemaji’s Silikhaguri on the National Highway, leaving Niranjan’s wife critically injured.
The collision between the two vehicles caused significant damage, and the impact of the accident was severe. The injured wife has been rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
Earlier on March 7, wo separate road accidents occurred in Kamrup’s Boko in Assam, resulting in the death of four people and leaving several others critically injured.