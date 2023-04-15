75 Ft High Mast National Flag Hoisted at Narangi Military Station

The Indian National Flag is a symbol of national pride and unity for our great country. A 75 feet high mast Indian National Flag has been hoisted by Lieutenant General RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command on Saturday at Sainik Park, Narangi Military Station.

The Flag Mast along with the National Flag which is flying high in the sky of Narangi Military Station has been sponsored by the NGO ‘Flag Foundation of India’.

An inauguration ceremony was conducted in a befitting military manner under the aegis of 51 Sub Area. The grandiose event was witnessed by more than 300 troops, families, NCC cadets and civilians of the Narangi Military Station.

Major General Rajesh Kumar Jha, AVSM, Officiating General Officer Commanding 101 Area welcomed all the dignitaries and thanked Naveen Jindal, President Flag Foundation of India for his generous support towards the installation of the National Flag.

During his address, the Eastern Army Commander placed on record his appreciation to the team of 51 Sub Area that was involved in this noble task and dedicated the National Flag to Narangi Military Station.

Major General Ashim Kohli (Retired), CEO, ‘Flag Foundation of India’ graced the occasion with his kind presence and also addressed the august gathering.